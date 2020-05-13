PennDOT: Work on bridge carrying Route 124 over a creek in Lower Windsor Township, York County will begin next week

The 100-year-old span, located just south of Yorkana Borough, will be replaced, PennDOT said. The bridge will be closed for an estimated 90 days

YORKANA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Wednesday that work will begin next week on a bridge carrying Route 124 over a tributary to Cabin Creek in Lower Windsor Township, York County.

The 100-year-old concrete slab span, located just south of Yorkana Borough, will be replaced with a precast concrete box culvert, PennDOT said.

Work on the project will begin Tuesday, May 19, weather permitting, according to PennDOT. The section of Route 124, known locally as East Prospect Road, averages about 4,000 vehicles per day, PennDOT said.

Once the work begins, the affected area of Route 124 will be closed to through traffic for up to 90 days while the bridge is replaced, according to PennDOT.

Traffic will be detoured along Mount Pisgah Road, Main Street in Yorkana, and Bluestone Road while the work is being performed, PennDOT said.

The $424,612 contract was awarded to Kevin E. Raker Construction, LLC of Sunbury Borough, Northumberland County.