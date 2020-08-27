PennDOT: Traffic will be switched to new ramp from Mount Rose Avenue to I-83 North in York County tonight

The change will occur around 9 p.m., PennDOT said. The current detour that has been in place will be lifted at the same time.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The contractor working on the Interstate 83 Exit 18 construction and widening project in Springettsbury Township, York County plans to switch traffic to the newly built ramp from Mount Rose Avenue to I-83 North tonight, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The switch to the new ramp will occur at 9 p.m., PennDOT said.

Motorists traveling eastbound on Mount Rose Avenue will turn right onto Haines Road and onto the new ramp to northbound I-83, at the first traffic signal, PennDOT said.

The current detour, which requires eastbound Mount Rose motorists to travel to Exit 16 to access northbound I-83, will be lifted, according to PennDOT.

Motorists traveling westbound on Mount Rose Avenue will turn left onto Haines Road and onto the new ramp to northbound I-83, at the first traffic signal, PennDOT said.