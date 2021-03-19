PennDOT says resurfacing project to begin next week on Route 124 in York County

There will be lane closures daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for curb ramp work, and traffic shifts for drainage upgrades.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday that a 0.8-mile resurfacing project is set to begin next week on Route 124, also known as Mount Rose Avenue, in York County.

This project consists of base repairs, milling, paving, minor drainage improvements, ADA curb ramp improvements, and new guide rail from near the York City/Spring Garden Township line to just east of Brunk Lane.

The contractor will begin working on ADA curb ramps, then perform drainage upgrades and paving. There will be lane closures daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for curb ramp work, and traffic shifts for drainage upgrades.

Milling and paving operations will be performed at night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. A weekend detour will be needed to replace a pipe on Route 124 just west of Brunk Lane.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, is the prime contractor on this $1,138,781 project.