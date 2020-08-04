Penn Market vendors give kids a free meal

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Penn Market will hold Free Meal to Kids on Saturday, April 11, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Penn Market located at 380 West Market Street, York, Pennsylvania, 17401. The vendors realize it's hard for a lot of families right now and want to help on a different day of the week.

Penn Market opened in 1866 and is the oldest farmers market in York, PA. Located on the corner of Market Street and Penn Street, Penn Market operates year-round Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays 6:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. With a variety of fresh fruits, produce, meats, and cheeses straight from the farm to your table. To learn more about the market visit their event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/587655422068853/