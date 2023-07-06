Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Route 30 in York County

The 49-year-old man was reportedly struck while attempting to cross the road in the area of Loucks Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, heading towards Rutters.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man was struck and killed while crossing Route 30 in York County Thursday night.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, the 49-year-old man was struck while attempting to cross the road in the area of Loucks Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, heading towards Rutters.

He was hit by a truck that had been driving in the passing lane. The driver reportedly stopped and is cooperating with the York County Police Department.

The victim was transported into an ambulance soon after the incident and rescue attempts were made, but he succumbed to his multiple injuries at the scene and was pronounced dead at 1:36 a.m.