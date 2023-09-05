x
York County

1 pedestrian dead after being struck by van in York County

Police say a 58-year-old man is dead after being struck by a van while crossing the street in West Manchester Township.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead after being struck by a van as he was crossing the street, the West Manchester Township Police Department said.

The 58-year-old victim allegedly crossed Carlisle Road in front of a 69-year-old Dillsburg area man driving a van towards York Crossing Drive on Sept. 4 around 9:15 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Officers ask that anyone who has information about this crash contact investigators either through CRIMEWATCH or by calling the WMTPD at 717-792-9514.

