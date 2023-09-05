1 pedestrian dead after being struck by van in York County

Police say a 58-year-old man is dead after being struck by a van while crossing the street in West Manchester Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead after being struck by a van as he was crossing the street, the West Manchester Township Police Department said.

The 58-year-old victim allegedly crossed Carlisle Road in front of a 69-year-old Dillsburg area man driving a van towards York Crossing Drive on Sept. 4 around 9:15 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.