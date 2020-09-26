Pat Maloney returns to football field, eleven months after brain injury

A York County high school football player was back on the field Sept. 25, eleven months after suffering a devastating brain injury.

Patrick Maloney, 18, suffered a brain bleed and stroke during a football game last October while playing for Kennard-Dale High School in Fawn Township.

He was hospitalized for months.

He returned to the gridiron Friday night to help support his team, the Kennard-Dale rams.

He said he appreciated all the support from the community over the past year.

"It's a pretty amazing feeling knowing that that many people care for me," Maloney said.

Maloney was able to graduate from Kennard-Dale in August.

He is continuing physical therapy to regain natural movement.