Match 6 jackpot-winning ticket worth $1.14 million sold at York County Rutter's store

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers (8-10-12-18-21-47) to win the $1,140,000 million jackpot prize. A Rutter's store in Fawn Grove sold the ticket.

FAWN GROVE, Pa. — A $1.14 million jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket from last Saturday's drawing was sold in York County, the Lottery said Monday.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers (8-10-12-18-21-47) to win the $1,140,000 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding.

A Rutter’s store located at 69 West Main St., Fawn Grove, earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. Players may visit PALottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

More than 44,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Match 6 Lotto tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.

How to Play Match 6 Lotto: Players pay $2 and choose six numbers from 1 to 49 or have numbers randomly selected by computer. The computer then randomly selects an additional two sets of six numbers, for three lines of six numbers each or 18 numbers total. Players can win up to four times on each ticket – once on each of three lines (base play) and by combining all 18 numbers (combined play).