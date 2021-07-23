Overnight resurfacing work scheduled for portion of Interstate 83 in York County

Drivers may encounter lane closures overnight from Sunday through Thursday on a 6.6-mile stretch of the interstate in Manchester Township, PennDOT says.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Motorists along a 6.6-mile stretch of Interstate 83 in Manchester Township, York County could see partial lane closures Sunday night as contractors perform resurfacing work, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday.

The project consists of base replacement, milling, resurfacing, guiderail updates, new signs and new pavement markings on Interstate 83 from Locust Lane to Canal Road in Manchester Township.

There will also be work done on the ramps at Route 238 as part of the project, PennDOT said.

The work will be done in the overnight hours from Sunday through Thursday, though there's a chance the project could extend as far as Saturday night, according to PennDOT.

Motorists may encounter short-term lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and rolling slowdowns or stoppages between midnight and 5 a.m. while the work is being done, PennDOT said.

Drivers should be alert for stopped or slow-moving traffic and proceed with caution through the work zones, PennDOT said.

The project is expected to be finished by August 30, according to PennDOT.