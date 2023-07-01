Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in York County

Fire officials say one person was displaced and no one was injured.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters responded to a house on fire overnight in Conewago Township.

Crews were dispatched to a home on the first block of Hykes Mill Road around 1:15 a.m., after a firefighter who lives down the road called 911.

Once at the scene, crews got to work and quickly knocked down the fire.

Fire officials say one of the resident's dogs alerted them to the fire that started in the kitchen, as they didn't have working smoke detectors in the house.

A total of 3,000 gallons of water and 10 gallons of foam were used to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated but it's not considered suspicious.

Seven dogs, three rats, and one pig all survived the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced resident.