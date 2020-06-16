Outdoor Pool at York's Graham Aquatic Center has opened for the summer

YORK, Pa. — The outdoor pool at the Graham Aquatic Center on 543 N. Newberry Street has reopened for the summer, the York YMCA announced Tuesday.
“We are excited to be able to have the go ahead to open our Outdoor Pool here at the Graham Aquatic Center for our members and those in the community," said Karen Ruppert, York Branch Director. "The team at the YMCA is working hard to establish new procedures to ensure a healthy and safe environment for our guests while maintaining the excitement and fun that comes with spending the day here with family.”
The pool is currently open daily from 1-7 p.m., the York YMCA said.
Starting June 22, the outdoor pool's new hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The pool's amenities include:
- Beach style entry on one side.
- Recreational Pool up to 7ft
- Multiple Water Play Structures:
- Mushroom Spray Works
- Dumping Buckets
- Slide
- Underwater Bench where you can sit while supervising your child.
- Concessions stand accessible from Outdoor Pool Area
- Grass Area
- Family Atmosphere
- Certified Lifeguards
Daily passes and summer memberships are available, the York YMCA said.
For more information regarding the outdoor pool, please visit: http://www.yorkcoymca.org/graham-aquatic-center-outdoor-facility/