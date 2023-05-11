Outdoor dining is back on North George Street in downtown York

Starting Friday and continuing every Friday and Saturday through October, a block of North George St. will be closed to accommodate al fresco dining in the city.

YORK, Pa. — Al fresco dining is returning to the city of York, beginning on Friday.

Beginning this Friday, May 12 and running every weekend through the end of October, outdoor dining hours will be in effect from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

To accommodate outdoor dining hours, North George Street will be closed between West Philadelphia Street and West Gas Avenue, Downtown Inc. said.

Each restaurant will post their hours of operations and standards for service to their social media or website. All reservations for the outdoor George Street seating will be handled by the individual restaurants.

“We know that with the increased foot traffic brought on by the recently reopened Yorktowne Hotel, the continuation of the North George Street outdoor dining experience will only further our community’s reputation as a desirable destination,” said director of Downtown Inc. Jonathan Desmarais.

In addition to the restaurants on North George Street, there over 25 restaurants offering outdoor dining in all three micro-districts of downtown York (Market District, Royal Square District and WeCo District).

Click here to see the full list of restaurants offering outdoor dining.

"Closing the street for expanded outdoor seating and live music creates a destination environment for our city that is found in larger downtowns with much success," said Allison Witherow, chair of the York City Independent Restaurant Association and a board member of the York Business Improvement District Authority. "In conjunction with other city initiatives, we'll continue to build a draw for visitors from around the region and create a positive reputation for York City.