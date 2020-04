Crews responded to the 100 block of West Jackson Street in York for a reported shooting on April 2 around 11:00 a.m.

YORK, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in York.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the 100 block of West Jackson Street around 11:00 a.m. on April 2 for a reported shooting.

As a result, one person was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition.