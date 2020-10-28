One person injured in York City shooting, police say

The incident occurred Wednesday on the 600 block of Manor Street. McKinley Elementary School is in a shelter in place order as a precaution, according to police.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a reported shooting that injured at least one person in York Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the 600 block of Manor Street, according to a spokesperson with the York City Police Department.

McKinley Elementary School, which is located in the area of the shooting, is in a shelter in place order until further notice as a precaution, the spokesperson said.

One person is suffering from what are believed to be non-life-threatening injury, police say.