One person injured in Thursday afternoon shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — York Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one man injured on the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue.
The incident occurred around 2:52 p.m., police say.
Officers responding to a shots fired call learned the victim, a 33-year-old man they did not identify, had been driven in a personal vehicle to York Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition, police say.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact York Police at (717) 849-2204, (717) 846-1234, or (717) 849-2219. Tipsters can also submit an anonymous tip on the York City Police website.