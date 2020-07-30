One person injured in Thursday afternoon shooting in York

The 33-year-old victim is in stable condition after being struck by gunfire on the 500 block of N. Pershing Ave., police say

YORK, Pa. — York Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one man injured on the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue.

The incident occurred around 2:52 p.m., police say.

Officers responding to a shots fired call learned the victim, a 33-year-old man they did not identify, had been driven in a personal vehicle to York Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition, police say.