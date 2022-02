The victim's current condition is unknown.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a fire in the borough of Dover on Saturday morning.

York County Dispatch said crews responded to a fire at a home on the 1st block of Fuller Court just before 10 a.m.

One person suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

At this time firefighters are still at the scene and the fire has been marked under control, officials said.