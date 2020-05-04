One dead in single-vehicle crash in Warrington Township

The driver was found deceased inside the vehicle police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner says one man is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Warrington Township.

The coroner was called to the scene of the crash in the 2200 block of Pinetown Road right before 2:30 a.m.

According to officials, the crash was not witnessed and they were called to the scene only after another driver saw the crashed vehicle.

The driver was found deceased inside the vehicle, police say.

From their investigation authorities determined the vehicle had been traveling northeast on Pinetown Road towards Lewisberry when it crossed the center line, crossed the other lane, and struck a large stone wall before it came to a rest along the road.