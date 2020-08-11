x
One dead in motorcycle crash in Windsor Township

Officials said the man crashed into a large tree and was ejected from his motorcycle.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A  man died on Saturday night in a motorcycle crash according to a release from the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner was called to the 1300 block of Freysville Road at around 10:22 p.m. to certify the death of a motorcycle driver after a crash.

The investigation into the crash revealed the man left the roadway, traveled into a yard before crashing into a large tree ejecting him from the motorcycle, officials said.

Police said the driver was not wearing a helmet.

The driver's identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

