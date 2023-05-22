One dead after fatal crash in Peach Bottom Township

Route 74 is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a fatal crash in York County.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, units were dispatched at 3:55 p.m. on Monday to assist in a reported fatal crash along the 6000 block of Delta Road in Peach Bottom Township.

Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company stated on Facebook that their units were on the scene of "a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle".

The fire company also confirmed that the Delta Road (Route 74) roadway would be shut down for an extended period of time.

The Mason Dixon Fairgrounds Event Page posted that those planning on attending the food trucks event later that evening to use the back entrance off of Line Road.