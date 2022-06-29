Officials search for boy missing from camp in York County

Police say they're looking for a 12-year-old boy who was just before 4 p.m. at Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom Boro.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are searching for a boy missing at a camp in York County.

Southern Regional Police say they're looking for 12-year-old Pay Kahi, who was last seen at 3:45 p.m. at Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom Boro.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, police were contacted about the missing boy just before 8 p.m.

Kahi was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and swim trunks.

Officials say Kahi was at the camp for the day as part of a Lancaster County church group of 40 kids and six adults.

If anyone has seen Kahi, they're asked to call the Southern Regional Police Department through 911.