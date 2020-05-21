Officials announce COVID-19 modifications to York County parks

The county's parks will re-open certain amenities Friday when York County moves into the yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County Parks and Recreation will open certain amenities Friday when York County moves into the yellow phase of state COVID-19 mitigation, the department said in a press release.

The off-leash dog area at Canine Meadows will open Friday, the department said. Fountains, however, will be closed, so users should bring water for their dogs.

Restrooms are open at the following locations, according to the department:

John Rudy Park - Pines Picnic Area

Rocky Ridge Park – Hidden Laurel and Oak Timbers

William H. Kain Park – Lake Redman and Lake Williams activity areas

Heritage Rail Trail – New Freedom Train Station

All portable restrooms throughout the park system have been available for use during the outbreak, the department said. Additional cleaning protocols are in place. Users must practice social distancing and wear masks in the restrooms.

Pavilions will be available for rental, but only for groups of 25 or less people.

To reserve a pavilion, call the Parks office at 717-840-7440, extension 2. Online reservations are disabled until June 1.

Park Rangers will disperse groups of more than 25 people.

Picnic tables are available throughout the parks.

Nixon Park Nature Center will re-open with limited hours. Sections of the building like the hands-on touch room will stay closed.

Programs are on hold indefinitely.

Lake Redman boat rentals are closed indefinitely.

All playgrounds and soccer and softball fields remain closed.

The nature play areas at Rocky Ridge and Nixon parks also remain closed.