NSRA Street Rod Nationals East event at York Expo Center has been canceled

The event was scheduled for the weekend of June 5, but was canceled due to the extension of the Stay-at-Home order, organizers say

YORK, Pa. — The 2020 NSRA Street Rod Nationals East event, scheduled for June 5-7 at the York Expo Center, has been canceled, organizers say.

In a May 8 Facebook post, the National Street Rod Association said the decision is due to the extension of Pennsylvania's Stay-at-Home order to June 4.

The event is also listed as canceled on the NSRA website.

"We have worked with the officials at the York Expo Center, however, due to both their schedule and ours, we were not able to come up with an alternate date for the event in 2020," the NSRA said.

Those who have pre-registered as participants for the event will receive a letter with specifics regarding their registration, the NSRA said.