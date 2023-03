Dispatch confirmed the fire is located on the 1400 block of Sunnyside Road in York County.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The North Codorus Township Fire Company is working on battling a two-alarm fire in York County.

Dispatch confirmed the fire is located on the 1400 block of Sunnyside Road. Units were first dispatched just after 3 p.m.

Officials with the fire department confirmed the fire was initially thought to have entrapment, but nobody was found inside the building.