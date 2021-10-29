Norfolk Southern train carrying load of coal derails in East Manchester Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A train derailment in East Manchester Township, York County Thursday night caused 18 cars carrying 130 loads of coal to jump the tracks, a Norfolk Southern spokesperson told FOX43 Friday.
The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m.
One of the 18 cars that derailed overturned, dumping coal into the Conewago Creek.
Norfolk Southern's spokesperson said the derailment is not a hazmat incident, and that no one was injured.
Workers from Norfolk Southern are on-scene cleaning up in the aftermath of the incident, the spokesperson said.
“We’re grateful to report there were no injuries in last night’s derailment of a part of one of our trains," the railroad company said in a statement. "Norfolk Southern crews and equipment have been on scene and additional equipment arrived this morning to help restore operations to normal as quickly and safely as possible. We’d like to thank our local partners and first responders for their quick, professional response and continued support at the scene.”