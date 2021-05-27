No swimming in lake at Gifford Pinchot State Park this weekend; water levels remain too low

The park lowered water levels in its 340-acre lake to perform shoreline repairs last year, and the water remains too low for swimming, officials say.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Not that many people might be interested in getting in the water anyway, given this weekend's iffy weather forecast, but Gifford Pinchot State Park officials announced Thursday that no swimming will be permitted in the park's lake over the Memorial Day weekend.

The ban on swimming is due to low water levels in the lake, the York County park said on its Facebook page.

Late last year, the park opted to draw down the water level of the 340-acre lake to perform repairs and improvements at the Quaker Lake swimming beach, the Conewago Day Use Area, and other shoreline locations.

Boating and fishing are still permitted at the lake, park officials said.

But swimming is out until the water level rises, the park said on its Facebook page.

"Swimming will remain closed until the lake refills," the post reads. "Thankfully, there is rain in the forecast, but unfortunately, there will not be enough water by the holiday weekend.

"Boating and fishing are permitted, however getting boats off and on trailers is difficult. The boat rentals will remain closed until the lake rises enough to put the docks in place."