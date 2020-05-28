No one injured in two-vehicle crash involving police car Wednesday night in York

Police say the officer, who was responding to a burglary call, struck another vehicle in the intersection of W. Market and Penn streets at 11:45 p.m.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a crash involving a police vehicle that occurred Wednesday night.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of West Market and Penn streets.

A York City Police officer responding to a burglary call was traveling south on Penn Street and struck another vehicle as he entered the intersection, police say. The second vehicle was occupied by two people, according to police.

No one was injured in the second vehicle, police say. The officer was checked at a local hospital and released.

A preliminary investigation determined the officer had a red light and was at fault for the crash, police say.