No injuries reported following York County house fire

According to York County 911 Dispatch, officials were notified of the fire at 10:50 a.m. along the 300 block of Mount Olivet Church Rd.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a house fire late Friday morning.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, officials were notified of the fire at 10:50 a.m. along the 300 block of Mount Olivet Church Rd.

The single-family home had flames coming from the upper levels, but according to dispatch, there were no injuries.

The scene has since been cleared, but the PSP Fire Marshall's office is investigating the fire, according to the Citizens Volunteer Fire Company.