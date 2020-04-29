Night work on I-83 between Exits 18 and 21 in York County will resume Sunday night, PennDOT says

Look for occasional ramp closures and lane restrictions from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday, according to PennDOT

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Night-time resurfacing work on a stretch on Interstate 83 between Exit 18 and Exit 21 in York County will resume Sunday and run through next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Lane restrictions will be in place in both directions on I-83 overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday through Friday, PennDOT said.

There will be occasional ramp closures with detours at the North George Street (Exit 22), Route 30 (Exit 21), and Market Street (Exit 19) interchanges, according to PennDOT.

The work is part of a $5.4 million project awarded to Kinsley Construction of York. It includes roadway repair, bridge deck patching, milling of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing, and new pavement markings along a 3.4-mile stretch of highway in Springettsbury, Spring Garden, and Manchester townships, PennDOT said.