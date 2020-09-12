Newberry Township Police to stop serving Lewisberry Borough on Jan. 1, the department says

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Beginning Jan. 1, the Newberry Township Police Department will no longer provide police services to Lewisberry Borough, the police department said Tuesday.
"On behalf of all of our officers and staff, we would like to express our sincere appreciation for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Lewisberry Borough over the past 16 years," the department said in a press release. "The relationships we've established with residents and businesses in Lewisberry Borough have proven invaluable for our community-oriented policing mission.
A spokesperson with Lewisberry Borough said the borough has entered into a contract with the Fairview Township Police Department to provide those services. The change was made due to "budgetary" reasons, the spokesperson said.
Lewisberry is already served by Fairview Township agencies for fire and EMS services, the spokesperson said.