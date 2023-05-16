Newberry Township Police reminder: PLEASE lock your vehicles

Newberry Township Police are investigating a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles that occurred in the overnight hours on Monday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County police department this week became the latest members of law enforcement to remind residents about the importance of keeping their car doors locked after a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles was reported Monday night.

According to Newberry Township Police, the suspects entered "dozens" of vehicles, some of which were sitting unlocked in the victims' driveways.

The suspects stole money and valuables, guns, and in some cases, the vehicles themselves, police said.

"These brazen criminals took it one step further when they used door openers found in the vehicles to enter people's garages while the homeowners slept inside," the police department said.

We all forget to lock our cars sometimes, and Newberry Township Police say they understand that mistakes can happen.

But, the department said, "We urge citizens to make it a priority due to the dangerous potential of those with bad intentions."