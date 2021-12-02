Newberry Township Police: Dover man's assault on pregnant woman left victim bloodied and 'deformed'

Scott Allen Smith, 40, is charged with aggravated assault, harassment, reckless endangerment, and strangulation in the Jan. 29 incident, police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police have charged a 40-year-old Dover man with attacking a pregnant woman, leaving the victim bloodied and her face "deformed," according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Scott Allen Smith, of the 1800 block of York Road, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, harassment, and reckless endangerment in the Jan. 29 incident, which occurred around 9:44 p.m., police say.

According to police, the victim's neighbor contacted authorities after the victim appeared at the door, banging on it and asking for help. The neighbor allowed the victim inside and locked out a man, later identified as Smith, before calling police.

The victim reported that Smith had come home intoxicated, and an argument ensued that quickly turned physical. The victim reported that Smith struck her in the face with a closed fist, knocking her to the ground, and then repeated struck her in the stomach. He then began choking the victim until she nearly lost consciousness, the victim reported.

The victim told police she was pregnant, and that Smith was aware of her condition, according to the complaint.

The alleged attack left the victim "covered in blood," with a "deformed," swollen face, police say. She complained of difficulty breathing and had marks on her neck and throat, according to the complaint.

Police then interviewed Smith, who showed visible signs of intoxication. He was taken into custody without incident.