New trail planned for Rocky Ridge Park in York County

The 3,700-foot access trail will connect the park's front and back parking areas and will wind through the woods south of Deininger Road, county officials said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One of York County's most-popular parks will soon be getting a new access trail, the county said Monday.

Last week, the York County Board of Commissioners agreed to hire Kinsley Construction, Inc. to build a new, 3,700-foot access trail at Rocky Ridge Park, county spokesperson Mark Walters said in a press release.

The $445,000 project will be located south of Deininger Road and will connect the front and back parking areas of Rocky Ridge, Walters said.

The trail will wind through the woods, providing visitors an alternate route through the park.

The trail’s eight-foot-wide path will have a one-foot stone shoulder on each side, according to the county. The design is intended to minimize the environmental impact on Rocky Ridge’s woodlands, and will add to the park's 12-plus miles of multi-use trailways.

Portions of the trail will be ADA-compliant and will include appropriate turnaround areas, the county said.

“The commissioners are pleased to hire a local company to build on to an already stellar complement of trails at Rocky Ridge Park,” said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. “This will hopefully encourage more residents to get out and enjoy our county parks.”

The project is partially funded by a grant from the state’s Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund, which relies on revenue from the realty transfer tax.