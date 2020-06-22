New, state-of-the-art Dunkin' shop now open in York

The new donut and coffee emporium is located at 701 Loucks Road.

YORK, Pa. — Hey, York residents: Are you ready for the Dunkin' of the future?

The donut and coffee store chain announced the opening of a new, next-generation restaurant on the 700 block of Loucks Road.

The newly remodeled restaurant will offer guests a $1.49 medium iced or hot coffee through July 1 as an enticement to come see the new look.

All services are currently limited to drive-thru and carry-out only as part of York's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Dunkin' said.

Dine-in service will be available soon, the store said.

The newly remodeled restaurant features a modern look that provides a fresh, friendly, vibrant and engaging environment for guests, Dunkin' said.

Complete with a new, warmer interior color palette, the restaurant will also offer comfortable guest seating, atmospheric lighting and a convenient drive-thru.

Exciting elements of the newly remodeled restaurant experience at the York location include:

Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.

The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment. Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.