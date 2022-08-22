Murder charge dropped against York man in shooting death of his brother after wedding

Prosecutors determined Nathaniel Cutchall was acting in self-defense during the June incident in which his 22-year-old brother Logan died as the result of a shooting

YORK, Pa. — York County prosecutors have dropped a criminal homicide charge against a York man accused of shooting his brother during a post-wedding altercation earlier this summer.

Nathaniel Cutchall, 24, was initially charged with criminal homicide after a June 18 shooting that killed his brother, 22-year-old Logan Cutchall.

But the York County District Attorney's office dropped the homicide charge on August 4, court records show. Prosecutors concluded that Nathaniel Cutchall was acting in self-defense.

He was released from prison a few days later, according to court records.

"After a careful review of the facts, evidence, and applicable case law, this Office determined that it could not meet its ethical burden of 'beyond a reasonable doubt,' as Mr. Cutchall was acting in self-defense," said Kyle King, a spokesperson with the DA's office.

According to the initial investigation by York City Police, the Cutchall brothers and three other people were at a wedding earlier in the day, and Nathaniel and Logan Cutchall began arguing in the car as they drove home.

During the argument, police say, Logan Cutchall pulled out a gun, but Nathaniel Cutchall, who was seated in the rear driver's side seat, managed to disarm his brother and unload the weapon.

Logan Cutchall, who was driving, then left Nathaniel and the other passengers stranded on the side of the road. They called another friend to give them a ride to the Cutchalls' home on Linden Avenue, according to police.

When they arrived, one of the other passengers and another friend went into the home, where they encountered Logan Cutchall, who pointed a gun at them and made verbal threats.

Nathaniel Cutchall entered the home and continued the verbal altercation with his brother, who continued to threaten other members of the party. At one point, police say, Nathaniel Cutchall went into his room, retrieved another gun from under a pillow, and handed it to Logan Cutchall.

One of the other members of the party went outside and told a friend to call 911 after Logan Cutchall threatened to kill her, police said.

At that point, witnesses told police, that the Cutchall brothers got into a physical altercation in the kitchen of the home while the other party members were in a different room. The witnesses told police they heard several gunshots, and when they entered the kitchen they found Nathaniel Cutchall standing over his brother with a gun, while Logan Cutchall was lying on the floor, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Nathaniel Cutchall handed two guns to one of the witnesses, who unloaded both weapons, police say. Nathaniel Cutchall then fled the scene.

The next day, police said, Cutchall and one of the other witnesses were located at a home on Wayne Avenue and transported to the York City Police Station for questioning. Cutchall was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right foot, which he had bandaged, according to police.

Cutchall asked for an attorney and had police take photos of his injury before being transported to York Hospital for treatment, police said.