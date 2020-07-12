Multiple homes damaged in three-alarm fire in York City

Firefighters are expected to be on the scene at Franklin Way for an extended period of time, the York City Department of Fire and Rescue Services said.

YORK, Pa. — A three-alarm fire in York City damaged multiple homes Monday morning, according to the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services.

The fire was reported at about 11:26 a.m. on the 200 block of Franklin Way, authorities say.

Crews arriving at the scene found a well-involved fire at one home that had already extended to attached properties, the department said.

Firefighters managed to confine the bulk of the damage to two adjoining homes. Crews are expected to remain on the scene for an extended period of time, the department said.