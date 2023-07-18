Motorcyclist dies 4 days after crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A motorcyclist has died four days after being struck by a car, the York County Coroner's Office announced.
Jeffrey Burke, 54, passed away at WellSpan York Hospital shortly after noon on July 16. He was hit by a car backing out of a parking spot in the 800 block of East Market Street in York City, the coroner said. The initial crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on July 12. Burke was not wearing a helmet, according to the coroner.
The York County Coroner's Office says Burke's next of kin has been notified. There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology was obtained.