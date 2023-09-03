x
York County

Motorcyclist dead after overnight York County crash

According to the York County Coroner's Office, the motorcyclist passed away around 12:34 a.m. on Sunday.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Hellam Township are currently investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred overnight in the area of Furnace and Codorus Furnaces Roads.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, the motorcyclist left the roadway at around 12:34 a.m. on Sunday, before going airborne and hitting some trees before coming to a stop, getting ejected in the process.

The coroner stated that a passerby saw debris from the crash, before seeing the motorcycle and victim in a nearby field and calling the police.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

