Motorcyclist dead after overnight York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Hellam Township are currently investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred overnight in the area of Furnace and Codorus Furnaces Roads.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, the motorcyclist left the roadway at around 12:34 a.m. on Sunday, before going airborne and hitting some trees before coming to a stop, getting ejected in the process.

The coroner stated that a passerby saw debris from the crash, before seeing the motorcycle and victim in a nearby field and calling the police.