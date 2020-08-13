Mosquito samples taken in York city and Springettsbury Township test positive for West Nile Virus

Here's how you can help control the mosquito population in your area and protect yourself.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Vector Management said Thursday that mosquito samples taken in York County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a press release.

The samples were collected on August 4 and August 6 in the city of York and Springettsbury Township, authorities say. As a result, additional mosquito surveillance, sampling, and larval control will be performed in each municipality.

"We recommend residents be proactive by inspecting their yards and take a few minutes to clean up and reduce yard clutter," the department said. "Residents may also purchase a variety of mosquito control and repellent products from most home and garden centers.

"Performing a community-wide cleanup is the only way to eliminate most mosquito concerns. Residents are urged to contact your local municipality to help promote cleaning up to reduce mosquito concerns and disease risk."

Mosquito surveillance in York County indicates that the most common mosquito species in residential areas come from standing or stagnant water and artificial containers left behind by humans, the department said. Artificial containers can be something small, like a bottle cap, to sometimes as large as a swimming pool.

Residents are advised to use repellents when spending time outside, the department said. Clothing and repellents containing DEET are most effective.

"For individuals who don’t like to use repellents we recommend taking an electric fan outside with you," the department said. "Mosquitoes don’t like the wind and the fan will help keep them away.

"As a last resort, residents can purchase insecticides from garden centers and hardware stores to spray in their own yard -- but need to be sure to follow the label instructions."