Mosquito samples collected in York City, West Manchester Township test positive for West Nile Virus

The samples were collected on August 18, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management

YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management is reporting that multiple mosquito samples collected recently in York County have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The samples were collected by the York County Mosquito Surveillance Program on Aug 18th in York City and West Manchester Township, the department said.

Additional mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control is being performed as necessary by the Mosquito Surveillance Program and PA Department of Environmental Protection in each municipality.

"We recommend residents be proactive by inspecting their yards and take a few minutes to clean up and reduce yard clutter," the department said in a press release. "Residents may also purchase a variety of mosquito control and repellent products from most home and garden centers.

"Performing a community-wide cleanup is the only way to eliminate most mosquito concerns. Residents are urged to contact your local municipality to help promote cleaning up to reduce mosquito concerns and disease risk."

Mosquito surveillance in York County indicates that the most common mosquito species in residential areas come from standing or stagnant water and artificial containers left behind by humans, according to the department. Artificial containers can be something small, like a bottle cap, to sometimes as large as a swimming pool.

Additional containers such as tires, buckets and tarps are preferred by mosquitoes because other predators found in nature, which would prey on mosquito larvae, are not present, the department said. During periods of drought, these containers continue to hold water and produce mosquitoes. One bucket or tire in someone’s backyard can produce hundreds to thousands of mosquitoes in a year.

The department said residents should use repellents when spending time outside. Clothing and repellents containing DEET are most effective, according to the department.

York County residents may report mosquito concerns through the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus website. York County residents can also contact the York County Mosquito Surveillance Program by calling 717-840-2375 or emailing LMGraybill@yorkcountypa.gov .