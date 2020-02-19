More than 52 tons of Christmas trees were recycled in York County this year, Solid Waste Authority says

The York County Solid Waste Authority's Tree Recycling Program is now in its 32nd year

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Solid Waste Authority's tree recycling program collected more than 52 tons of trees between Dec. 26 and Jan. 31, the authority announced Tuesday.

The trees were dropped off by residents at a parking lot across the street from the York County Resource Recovery Center on Blackbridge Road, a spokesperson said in a press release.

The trees then went to H&H Mulch, where they will be turned into compost, the authority said.