More mosquito samples in York County test positive for West Nile Virus

The latest samples were taken August 26 in York City and Manchester and West Manchester townships, officials say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management said Tuesday it has collected more mosquito samples that have tested positive for West Nile Virus in York and its surrounding areas.

The latest samples were taken by the York County Mosquito Surveillance Program on August 26 in York City and Manchester and West Manchester townships, authorities say.

York County mosquito samples testing positive for West Nile Virus. Samples

Additional mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control is being performed as necessary by the Mosquito Surveillance Program and PA Department of Environmental Protection in each municipality, the DEP said.

"We recommend residents be proactive by inspecting their yards and take a few minutes to clean up and reduce yard clutter. Residents may also purchase a variety of mosquito control and repellent products from most home and garden centers," the DEP said in a press release. "Performing a community-wide cleanup is the only way to eliminate most mosquito concerns."

Mosquito surveillance in York County indicates that the most common mosquito species in residential areas come from standing or stagnant water and artificial containers left behind by humans, the DEP said.

Artificial containers can be something small, like a bottle cap, to sometimes as large as a swimming pool. Additional containers such as tires, buckets and tarps are preferred by mosquitoes because other predators found in nature, which would prey on mosquito larvae, are not present.

During periods of drought, these containers continue to hold water and produce mosquitoes. One bucket or tire in someone’s backyard can produce hundreds to thousands of mosquitoes in a year, according to the DEP.

York County residents may report mosquito concerns through the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus website westnile.state.pa.us. Doing so will better assist the program to document areas of concern.