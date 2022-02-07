Monthly York safety forum focuses on "Keeping Kids Alive"

Organizers say it's important to make widespread resources readily available for any young people who may need them.

YORK, Pa. — During a special edition of the monthly York City Public Safety Forum, officials focused on their "Keeping Kids Alive" collaborative.

The goal of the forum on Monday was to learn about the services each partner of the initiative offers to help at-risk youth in the community. Organizers say it's important to make widespread resources readily available for any young people who may need them.

"Everybody deserves a chance – a 1st chance, a 2nd chance – and we all deserve the same tools to work with the same resources and the same opportunities," said Delta Sigma Theta Sorority alumna Tresa Fitch. "So we're hoping that we can use some of these sources...[and] information that we have [and] share, come together and really really kind of wrap our arms around and support the youth in our community."

Partners of the initiative include York City and West York Police Departments, as well as WellSpan Health.