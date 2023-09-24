91-year-old man reported missing in York County

Carl Ness is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a 91-year-old man reported missing by his family.

Carl Ness was last seen on Saturday night in the 100 block of Amberview Drive, in Dover.

Police say Ness could be at risk of harm or injury and could be confused.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Police say he may be driving a blue Honda CRV with Pa. registration KPP-1576.