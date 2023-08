Zachariah Rakestraw has not been seen since he left his home on Hunters Crest Drive on Aug. 6, York County Regional Police said.

YORK, Pa. — York County Regional Police are searching for a missing teen.

Zachariah Rakestraw, 18, has not been since since he left his home on Hunters Crest Drive in York Township on Sunday, August 6, police said.

He was last seen in West York Borough on Monday, August 7, according to police.