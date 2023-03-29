x
York County

Police in York County search for missing teen

Jaden Landi reportedly ran away from his Windsor Township home on Wednesday. He is known to frequent the youth center and train station areas in Red Lion, police say
Credit: Windsor Township Police
Jaden Landi

RED LION, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for a missing teen.

Jaden Landi ran away from his Windsor Township home on Wednesday, according to York County Regional Police.

He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 140 pounds, with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.

Landi was last seen wearing dark bleached jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and a black beanie with a National Guard logo. He was riding a dark-colored mountain bike, police said.

He is known to frequent the area of the youth center and train station areas in Red Lion Borough, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact York County Regional Police at (717) 741-1259 or call 911.

