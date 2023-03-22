York Police search for missing teen

Yirisel Zapata, 14, was last seen on the 800 block of Madison Avenue in the city, police say.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are searching for a missing teen.

Yirisel Zapata, 14, was last seen on the 800 block of Madison Avenue in the city, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. She was wearing glasses and carrying a black Nike backpack, according to police.