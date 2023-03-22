York Police search for missing teen

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are searching for a missing teen.
Yirisel Zapata, 14, was last seen on the 800 block of Madison Avenue in the city, according to police.
She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. She was wearing glasses and carrying a black Nike backpack, according to police.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact York City Police by emailing Det. Baez (abaez@yorkcity.org), calling (717) 849-2204, (717) 846-1234, or (717) 849-2219, or by submitting a tip online.