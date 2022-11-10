Police search for missing elderly man in York County

Ronald Reichard, 75, who suffers from dementia, walked away from his York Township home Thursday morning, police said.

RED LION, Pa. — Police in York Township are searching for a missing elderly man.

Ronald Reichard, 75, of the 200 block of Palomino Way, Red Lion, has been missing since 9 a.m. Thursday, his family told police.

Reichard, who suffers from dementia, walked off from his home. There is concern for his safety, police said.

He was last seen at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

Reichard was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and brown loafers.