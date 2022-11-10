x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
York County

Police search for missing elderly man in York County

Ronald Reichard, 75, who suffers from dementia, walked away from his York Township home Thursday morning, police said.
Credit: York County Regional Police
Ronald Reichard

RED LION, Pa. — Police in York Township are searching for a missing elderly man.

Ronald Reichard, 75, of the 200 block of Palomino Way, Red Lion, has been missing since 9 a.m. Thursday, his family told police.

Reichard, who suffers from dementia, walked off from his home. There is concern for his safety, police said.

He was last seen at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

Reichard was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and brown loafers. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or contact York County Regional Police at (717) 741-1259.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Police: 'Porch pirate' attempts to steal package from Manchester Township home

Before You Leave, Check This Out