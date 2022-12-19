Police search for missing, endangered woman in York County

Amanda Sue Aten, 33, was last seen leaving her mother's home in Codorus Township on Dec. 6, according to State Police.

YORK, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing person in York County.

Amanda Sue Aten, 33, of York, was last seen at her mother's home on Sinsheim Road in Codoros Township on Dec. 6, according to State Police. She reportedly left the home with a white, bald-headed man with a beard who was driving a white late-model Ford Expedition. The vehicle had a three-ball trailer hitch with a hook, police said.

Aten was recently recovering from a MRSA infection and was receiving antibiotic treatment through an intravenous line, according to police.

Investigators confirmed she has discontinued her outpatient treatment with UPMC Hanover.

All attempts to contact Aten have been unsuccessful, according to police.

She is considered to be endangered.