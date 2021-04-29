Newberry Township Police safely locate elderly couple that was missing from New Jersey

The couple, a 94-year-old man and his 96-year-old wife, was found at a Rutter's store on Old Trail Road Tuesday at 11:15 p.m., police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police announced one of its officers helped locate a missing elderly couple from New Jersey earlier this week.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at a Rutter's Farm Store on the 2200 block of Old Trail Road, police say.

A concerned citizen notified authorities after noticing an elderly man who appeared to be confused, police say. A responding officer spoke to the 94-year-old man, who was on the premises with his 96-year-old wife.

Police determined the couple lives in New Jersey and was recently reported missing by family members who had discovered they were no longer in their home. The couple had not yet been entered into the national missing persons database, police say.