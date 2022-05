90-year-old Wayne Deller is driving a white Chevrolet Equinox with Pennsylvania registration HNY5032.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing 90-year-old York County man.

According to his family, Wayne Deller left his home in Windsor Township around 6:30 a.m. on May 22.

Police say Deller suffers from dementia and his family is concerned for his safety.

Deller is driving a white Chevrolet Equinox with Pennsylvania registration HNY5032.